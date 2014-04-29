Miami Heat Owner Says “100 Percent” Chance LeBron, Bosh & Wade Stay

Unlikes Carmelo Anthony, who has publicly said he’ll opt out of the final year of his deal with the New York Knicks to test free agency, the Miami Heat’s “Big Three” of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh also have the option of opting out of the final year of their contracts this summer, but they’ve remained tight-lipped about their future plans as they try and win their third consecutive NBA Title this season. Heat owner Micky Arison told 790 The Ticket on Monday there was a “100 percent” chance they’ll stay in Miami.

By way of the Palm Beach Post:

The most recent indication that those three will stay, be it through not opting out or by opting out and signing longer contracts, is from owner Micky Arison. When asked Monday by 790 The Ticket to give a percentage chance of keeping them with the Heat, he responded, “100 percent.” […] Arison also was asked about the biggest challenge to resigning the Big Three. “I hope it’s not gonna be a challenge at all,” he said. “We’ll see. Our challenge right now is the Charlotte Bobcats.”

In February, LeBron was asked whether he could see himself opting out of his contract this summer and leaving in free agency. He answered: “At this point, I can’t.”

Last month, Chris Bosh went on Dan Le Batard’s radio show and played a game of true/false. He answered “true” when asked if he and LeBron would be in Miami next year.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Will the Heat’s “Big Three” return to Miami next season?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.