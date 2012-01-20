Miami Heat To Become Miami Floridians Saturday Night

If you’re a fan of Jackie Moon and Semi-Pro, then you’re going to love this. The Miami Heat will pay tribute to the ABA this season as part of the NBA’s “Hardwood Classics Nights” by hosting a series of 1970’s retro-themed games. Leave your Heat jerseys at home this weekend, because starting tomorrow night the Miami Floridians will take the hardwood at AmericanAirlines Arena against the Philadelphia 76ers.

During the Floridians games, the Heat will wear the 1971-72 Miami Floridians “white hot” version of the uniform which features black numbers with a magenta trim above “Miami” on the front of the jersey. The jersey is also highlighted by the “only in Miami” colors of magenta and orange vertical stripes on the left side. On the back of jersey, the player’s last name will be featured in the ABA retro-style of below the number.

The team will also debut a special player intro video amid the backdrop of the 1975 smash hit “Get Down Tonight” by South Florida native Harry Wayne Casey, better known as the lead singer from KC and the Sunshine Band. The hilarious video, which will air before each of the Floridians games, features Heat players donning afros and other props as they attempt to recreate the revelry of the era.

Additional Floridians games this season include: Jan. 22 vs. Milwaukee, Feb. 5 vs. Toronto, Feb. 7 vs. Cleveland, March 6 vs. New Jersey and March 7 vs. Atlanta.

Miami is encouraging all fans attending Floridians games to come dressed in their funkiest ’70s fashions, as the vibe, music and all in-game activities will center on the days of disco and platforms. Saturday night is also Jersey Night, so stop by the Miami Hoops Gear store to purchase limited edition Floridians jersey. Don’t fret if you can’t make it; Floridians merchandise is also available at the Dolphin Mall store as well as online at MiamiHoopsGear.com.

Check out each player’s hilarious alter ego:

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.