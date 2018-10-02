The Miami Heat’s Leaked ‘Vice’ Look This Season Might Be Even Better Than Last Year

Nike’s first year as the NBA’s official uniform provider had its ups and downs, but one of their undeniable home runs came via the Miami Heat. While they weren’t announced right away, the Heat’s City Edition threads — which became affectionately known as their Vice unis — made waves right when they dropped.

While there was no word on whether Nike and the Heat would bring back this look for the 2018-19 season, one thing was for sure: The bar was going to be set incredibly high for both sides to knock this out of the park. This was taken to another level on Tuesday morning, when Zach Lowe of ESPN wrote this in his annual League Pass rankings:

I am sworn to secrecy about the yet-to-be-unveiled uniforms and, umm, accompanying art, but let’s just say they are perfect. I don’t even know how the players on either team will be able to perform basketball things when the Heat wear them. I’d just stare at them.

