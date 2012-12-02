Miami Stays Undefeated At Home; Spurs Are Still Best In The West

The last time Miami played Brooklyn at home, the Nets got beatdown by 30. For one half last night, it seemed like things were changing. LeBron James wasn’t playing well. The Nets were killing it offensively. Even Jerry Stackhouse was turning back the clock. Alas, the Heat turned up the defense and allowed just 30 points in the second half in another double-digit win. Dwyane Wade missed just six shots in a 34-point performance, and Miami’s defense went to a place Brooklyn couldn’t counter in the second half. In the first game between these teams, Brook Lopez had just eight points, Deron Williams had seven turnovers, and Joe Johnson was virtually nonexistent. Ironically, it was Stackhouse doing his Deebo routine that got Miami going towards the end of the second quarter. Stack, known for not discriminating when it comes to handing out ass whoopings, was wrecking everyone who came into the lane. Finally, he picked the wrong guy to tussle with, and James went directly through him for a three-point play. From there, LeBron looked like LeBron rather than Josh Childress (LeBron has scored at least 20 in every game so far – that’s the first time he’s done that this late into any season) … Gerald Wallace didn’t play in the first meeting, and came out and immediately hit two long buckets for five quick points. The Nets jumped all over South Beach, 15-4. If it was LeBron’s plan to completely blend into the background, he was doing a great job of it, playing early on like it was Game 5 of the 2011 Finals all over again. He didn’t hit a shot until the second half of the second quarter. Maybe he was tired – Brian Windhorst reported he did take a 25-mile bike ride on Friday night … Seriously though, we should never have to watch Miami play in those all-whites every again. They look like our old church league unis after all the letters had fallen off. That’s exactly what these Miami joints look like … In double overtime, Portland survived Cleveland, 118-117, behind 24 and 11 from Damian Lillard, and Nic Batum (22 points). Honestly, Cleveland’s whole offense right now might just be throw a shot up at the rim and hope Anderson Varejao (19 points, 17 rebounds) runs down the rebound. Actually, take that back, because Dion Waiters (12 points, seven dimes) was balling last night. Looking every bit the mini D-Wade some pegged him as, he was carving Portland up in the first quarter off the screen-n-roll, and even had a double-pump smash down the middle of the lane where everyone in black wisely got out of the way … After ringing up all of two assists in the entire first half against Boston, Lillard had six dimes by himself through the first ten minutes … Russell Westbrook was all over Greivis Vasquez in the first quarter OKC’s blowout win over New Orleans, somehow forgetting it’s still only December and not the playoffs. Twice, he ripped the Hornets’ point guard in the backcourt, and ended up finishing with 18 points and ten dimes … Houston had seven different players score at least 13 points in their eight-point win over Utah. Patrick Patterson led the way with 20 points … Keep reading to hear about college basketball’s most improved player …
Miami Stays Undefeated At Home; Spurs Are Still Best In The West
