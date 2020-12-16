Michael B. Jordan Is Launching An HBCU Basketball Showcase

Michael B. Jordan is known for his love of basketball, and he’s turning that passion into a showcase for up-and-coming Black players with an HBCU basketball showcase starting in 2021.

The Hoop Dreams Classic will feature two double-header (for men’s and women’s teams) between top HBCU basketball programs as well as “an immersive cultural experience” that highlights other aspect of HBCU campus life like a Battle of the Bands and college and career opportunities for young people.

“This past year has been the tipping point for so many, including myself, in revving up support for Black people,” Jordan said in a statement. “As a Newark native, I am committed to bringing change to the community and am honored to be able to present The Hoop Dreams Classic as a way to celebrate the value of community, education, and Black college experiences. Through our shared love of basketball, I look forward to bringing the communal spirit of HBCUs to the city that helped shape me into the man I am today.”

Jordan is partnering not only with the Hoop Dreams organization but also WME Sports (a division of Endeavor) and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the company run by the owners of the Philadelphia 76ers. Some of the money raised from the event will be used to support organizations aligned with HBCUs around Newark, where Jordan was raised.

Throughout 2020, companies and government institutions alike have placed more attention on HBCUs, and the sports world has followed suit. By putting together an event that could become an annual occurrence, Jordan is helping to make sure that support for HBCUs doesn’t stop now.