Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers have made some rather curious signings this offseason, surrounding LeBron James and their young core with veteran players whose fits lead to some skepticism among basketball fans. On Friday afternoon, the team picked up its latest signing in the form of veteran forward and former James teammate Michael Beasley.

The news was broken by Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports before being confirmed by Chris Haynes and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent Michael Beasley has agreed to a deal with the Lakers, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2018

Free agent forward Micheal Beasley has reached an agreement with Los Angeles Lakers, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 20, 2018

Free agent forward Michael Beasley has agreed to a deal with the Lakers, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 20, 2018

Haynes provided the financial terms of the deal, which will keep Beasley in Los Angeles for a year at an affordable price.