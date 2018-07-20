The Los Angeles Lakers have made some rather curious signings this offseason, surrounding LeBron James and their young core with veteran players whose fits lead to some skepticism among basketball fans. On Friday afternoon, the team picked up its latest signing in the form of veteran forward and former James teammate Michael Beasley.
The news was broken by Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports before being confirmed by Chris Haynes and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Haynes provided the financial terms of the deal, which will keep Beasley in Los Angeles for a year at an affordable price.
