Michael Beasley Wants People To Stop Judging Guys Like Him And Lance Stephenson

07.23.18 1 hour ago

Michael Beasley is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, a team that requires reality show cooking metaphors to justify how they will manage to pull it all together in a reasonable fashion this season.

LeBron James is apparently a big fan of what the Lakers are putting together in Los Angeles, and that includes having Beasley in the equation. But from the outside it’s a curious mix of players on that roster, players that at times have been characterized as temperamental, difficult to deal with, or as having a low basketball IQ.

The criticisms of guys like Beasley are common in the NBA, and the former second overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft is tired of having to defend himself. At his introductory press conference with the Lakers on Monday, Beasley expressed some frustration with the perception that he and another teammate, Lance Stephenson, can be something of a problem for teams.

