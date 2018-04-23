LeBron Explained How Lance Stephenson Baited Him Into A Technical Foul

Getty Image

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers did what they had to in Indiana, earning a split with the Pacers to level the series at 2-2 and regain homecourt advantage heading into Game 5.

After blowing a large second half lead in Game 3, the Cavs appeared headed for a similar fate in Game 4 before they were eventually able to knock down just enough shots, courtesy of Kyle Korver, and avoided letting the full Lance Stephenson experience derail them down the stretch.

Stephenson put his full arsenal of tricks on display late, from earning the Pacers a technical foul by finally getting a rise out of LeBron James to his end-of-game wrestling match with Jeff Green in an effort to force a jump ball. After the game, Green shrugged off Lance being Lance and how he simply couldn’t allow himself to lose composure, which is what he wants. LeBron noted something similar, although he did get caught in a brief moment of frustration with some embellishment by Stephenson, explaining it was like getting caught laughing in class as a kid.