Shannon Sharpe is about as big of a LeBron James stan as there is in sports media, and it’s a role he’s gleefully embraced in recent years. Sharpe thinks he’s the greatest basketball player of all time, and he’s not afraid of dressing up to show it.

It’s made for some funny moments on his FS1 show, sure, but Sharpe is serious about his appreciation for James and what he can do on the basketball court. That hasn’t changed now that LeBron will play in Los Angeles for the Lakers, and as that team’s roster is assembled, many people have wondered what exactly the Lakers are doing.

JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley will all play for the Lakers this fall, a curious assemblage of veteran players with unique personalities to say the least. And because it’s July, it’s easy to speculate just how all those personalities will work together on a team that also has Lonzo Ball and, well, his father lingering on the outskirts of the franchise.

Some think this is a potential recipe for disaster, but Sharpe isn’t worried about that. In fact, he says no matter what happens or who the Lakers sign this summer, they’re a 50+ win team. Sharpe employed a Top Chef comparison in a segment with Chris Broussard where they discussed just what’s happening in Los Angeles this summer.