Shannon Sharpe Hilariously Compared LeBron James And The Lakers To An Episode Of ‘Top Chef’

#LA Lakers #LeBron James #Top Chef
07.23.18 2 hours ago

Fox Sports One on Twitter

Shannon Sharpe is about as big of a LeBron James stan as there is in sports media, and it’s a role he’s gleefully embraced in recent years. Sharpe thinks he’s the greatest basketball player of all time, and he’s not afraid of dressing up to show it.

It’s made for some funny moments on his FS1 show, sure, but Sharpe is serious about his appreciation for James and what he can do on the basketball court. That hasn’t changed now that LeBron will play in Los Angeles for the Lakers, and as that team’s roster is assembled, many people have wondered what exactly the Lakers are doing.

JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley will all play for the Lakers this fall, a curious assemblage of veteran players with unique personalities to say the least. And because it’s July, it’s easy to speculate just how all those personalities will work together on a team that also has Lonzo Ball and, well, his father lingering on the outskirts of the franchise.

Some think this is a potential recipe for disaster, but Sharpe isn’t worried about that. In fact, he says no matter what happens or who the Lakers sign this summer, they’re a 50+ win team. Sharpe employed a Top Chef comparison in a segment with Chris Broussard where they discussed just what’s happening in Los Angeles this summer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James#Top Chef
TAGSfox sports 1LA LAKERSLeBron JamesSHANNON SHARPETOP CHEF

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 2 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP