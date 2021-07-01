All Michael Carter-Williams was trying to do post a nice workout photo for the gram. And instead, he got drug tested.

After Carter-Williams, who spent last year with the Magic, posted the photo, teammate Mo Bamba commented “This ***** boutta get us all drug tested” with a crying face emoji. And, per Carter-Williams, he immediately got called that he was being randomly drug tested.

“No lie bro. I just got a call sayin they comin to the crib tomorrow. I swear on everything,” Carter-Williams wrote in response to Bamba.

This could be a coincidence and not a response to the photo, but it is far funnier to imagine someone from the NBA scrolling through a curated Instagram feed of just NBA players and stopping at MCW’s and making the call for him to immediately get tested. Carter-Williams does look really jacked in his photo, more so than he did when the season ended. He’s probably spent the almost two months of the offseason lifting weights and adding muscle that he couldn’t hold or add during the season. And with the caption “Bully ball,” he also is clearly enjoying adding all of the muscle to his frame. Honestly, good for him on achieving the glow up, but with added muscle comes a bit of extra scrutiny — it doesn’t help that another young teammate, Cole Anthony, commented “Roids on 100.”

Carter-Williams also is in an interesting spot in his career. He’s developed into a stout defender and good veteran leader in Orlando and it’s a role he’s going to continue in next year in the last year of a two-year contract. Carter-Williams also may start depending on Markelle Fultz’s status coming off an ACL year, as well as Anthony’s development, and ultimately be a valuable resource for whomever the next Orlando head coach is. He also might be significantly beefier than he was before.