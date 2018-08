Michael Jordan Laughs At Kobe; Team USA Loses Another Big Star

Note to self: never ask an NBA star if his team, team A, can beat team B. These guys don’t become the greatest players in the world without having an overflow of confidence, blinders atop their eyes and extreme tunnel vision. If that’s a rule we should all live by, especially those in the sports media who have the access to routinely ask these questions, then an absolute law needs to be this: never askwhether a team he’s on might lose. Just don’t do it. Well, someone did yesterday, repeating whatsaid about the aforementioned Dream Team vs. Team USA argument. What was MJ’s response? Laughter. And this: “For him to compare those two teams is not one of the smarter things he ever could have done.” Well this just turned into the worst day of Kobe’s life, getting that Ether from the GOAT in front of the entire world. We won’t go back through the argument as we did during yesterday’s Smack, but just know Jordan refutes the “old” claim and instead offers the “experienced” label, that the dudes on the Dream Team were mostly in their prime. That’s true. But how much longer will Michael’s word hold up as gospel? He hasn’t played in 10 years. Since then, he’s done nothing but botch drafts and wear terribly baggy clothes. He hasn’t really been MJ for basically 15 years now. At some point, the novelty has to wear off right? We mean, look at. He hasn’t had an insightful thing to say in months. We’re pretty sure Kobe couldn’t give a damn about what MJ says nowadays, even if everyone else in the basketball universe is still willing to kiss his feet for things he did 20 years ago … In order to make room for– they just signed the Blazer to an offer sheet worth $45 million over four years and with bonuses, it could top out at $50 million – Minnesota used the amnesty clause and waived. Darko was never one of‘s finest moments, and we’re not even sure giving the man a $20 million dollar contract is any better than whatdid in 2003, but we’re going to miss Kahn and Darko together. That contract forced Kahn to defend his project around every corner. We’ll never forget him defending his selection ofoverby saying, Well, we had Darko, guys … But in terms of actual basketball news, Portland has said they would match any offer for Batum, and $50 million for the dude seems crazy. But it’s the NBA offseason: you have to assume crazy contract offers are coming …officially signed in New York yesterday and says he’s going to come off the bench and be a tutor for Jeremy Lin. His advice? Don’t play in the fifth gear all the time, save something for the finish and don’t date