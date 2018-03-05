Getty Image

P.J. Tucker is known for being a hard-nosed defender, which makes him so valuable on the court for the Houston Rockets, but he also holds the title as the NBA’s sneaker king, at least when it comes to Nikes.

What sets Tucker apart from so many others that have great sneaker collections in the NBA is that Tucker is willing to wear any of his hoops shoes on the court (Nick Young is the same way, but with adidas). Tucker has played in Yeezys (back when Kanye was with Nike) and all manner of retro Jordans, some of which are extremely rare and almost impossible to find.

I’m not just talking about impossible to find shoes for the average sneakerhead, I’m talking about sneakers that are tough for even the most plugged in in the sneaker world to get their hands on. Tucker went on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping this week to talk about his favorite sneakers and also drop serious cash at Flight Club, but he also told some great stories about wearing some crazy rare shoes on the court.

One such story involved him playing in a Suns-Hornets game in Charlotte while wearing Shawn Marion 5s and having Michael Jordan even asking him where he got them (3:33 mark of the below video).