The Denver Nuggets’ NBA Finals celebration train will not stop anytime soon. After Nikola Jokic showed some slight hesitation about a championship parade, the Nuggets have fully basked in the celebration of their first championship, and rightfully so. Their parade featured Michael Malone getting impressively drunk, Jokic apologizing for not liking parades, and Malone also guaranteeing another championship.

Malone is known as coach who rides his teams hard, and by the looks of his championship celebration, he celebrates even harder. While Jokic went back to Serbia to watch his horses in the aftermath of the parade, Malone continued his celebration tour by getting a tattoo of the vintage Nuggets logo, Maxie the Miner, holding the Larry O’Brien trophy.

So Michael Malone continues to add to his legend as head coach of the @nuggets. He got a tattoo of Maxie the Miner holding the Larry O’Brien trophy. Shoutout to Mike Diaz from Triple W Tattoo who gave Malone his new ink. @DNVR_Nuggets @AltitudeSR #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/6BGp95Iu5T — Trent M. (@tmac_307) June 20, 2023

Maxie the Miner was the team’s original logo when they moved from the ABA to the NBA in 1976. It’s a great relic from the ABA that the Nuggets should be plastering all over their memorabilia.

Malone, of course, isn’t the first person to get a tattoo of a vintage logo holding the Larry O’Brien trophy. Prior to the 2011 season, Dallas Mavericks guard Jason Terry got a tattoo of the trophy on his arm to predict they were going to win the championship. It was a bold prediction that paid off, but after signing with the Celtics in the offseason, Terry got the tattoo modified to show the vintage Celtics mascot, Lucky the Leprechaun, holding the trophy. That prediction, of course, did not go especially well.