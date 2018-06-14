Michael Porter Jr. Reportedly Canceled A Workout And Is Climbing Draft Boards

#2018 NBA Draft
06.13.18 2 hours ago

Michael Porter Jr. was considered one of the top prospects in the Class of 2017 coming out of high school and many thought the 6’10 wing would have a chance at being the No. 1 overall draft pick this June.

However, a back injury suffered in the first game of the season that required surgery and kept him out until the SEC Tournament has seen him fall down draft boards and he has been projected in the middle of the lottery by most mock drafts throughout the process. Porter was scheduled to hold a workout in Chicago on Friday that was going to be attended by a number of lottery teams, but according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, that has been cancelled.

