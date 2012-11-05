Michigan State Debuts College Hoops’ Craziest Uniforms

This summer Duke unveiled its plans to practice at North Carolina’s Fort Bragg in mid-October following a day of military training â€” obstacle course, two-mile run, push-ups, etc. The Blue Devils aren’t the only team to pay tribute to the military this season, however, and when Michigan State does, they’ll be wearing some of the wildest, yet somehow fitting, uniforms I’ve ever seen.

The Spartans will wear the camouflage uniforms and the boot-inspired kicks for their game Friday in Germany against UConn in the Armed Forces Classic, held at Ramstein Air Base. These Nike uniforms are incredibly detailed, from camouflage shoelaces that blend into the boot’s upper to the socks that blend in different patterns from front to back.

While it’s just a one-off uniform intended to be forgotten past November, the reasons why this is perfect for a rugged Tom Izzo team have stood out his entire tenure: toughness and relentlessness. Izzo’s legendary rebounding-only practices with football shoulder pads aren’t to be confused with real-life boot camp, of course, but they’re both designed to reach the same goal. It’s a tribute that goes both ways.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

H/t Detroit Free Press

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.