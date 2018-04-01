Getty Image

The Michigan Wolverines will play for a national title. No. 3 Michigan squared off against No. 11 Loyola-Chicago in the first game of the 2018 Final Four, and while the Cinderella story that was the Ramblers looked like it might continue through the game’s first half, Moe Wagner would not let the Wolverines miss out on the title game. By the time the clock hit zero, Michigan came out on top, 69-57.

Wagner was absolutely brilliant on Saturday night, going for 24 points on 10-for-16 shooting from the field with 15 rebounds and three steals. The Ramblers, whose biggest weakness was a general lack of size, just could not keep up with the 6’11 German export for the Wolverines.

All year long, Wagner has given opponents headaches with his unique inside-out game, and that was the case on Saturday. He was cleaning up the glass just as easily as he was stepping outside and drilling shots from downtown.