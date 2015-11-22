Here’s Mike Budenholzer Getting Tossed For Bumping An Official On The Court

In Mike Budenholzer’s defense, it sure looked like Justin Holiday was raked across the face on the opposite side of the floor. Not only does the Atlanta Hawks wing suddenly lose the basketball while going up for an easy layup, but he immediately grabs his face after Richard Jefferson “disrupts” the play, too.

Fair or foul, that certainly doesn’t make Budenholzer’s reaction to the no-call acceptable. Taking multiple steps onto the court and bumping an official will always warrant an ejection.

Referee Mark Ayotte wasted no time giving Budenholzer the axe after feeling contact from the Hawks coach. Top assistant Kenny Atkinson has taken over for Atlanta on the sidelines.

The Cleveland Cavaliers lead the Hawks by double-digits late in the second quarter.

