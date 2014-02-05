Mike Dunleavy Responds To DeMarcus Cousins Calling Him A “Clown”

When informed by ESPN Chicago’s Mike Friedell yesterday that DeMarcus Cousins had called him a “clown” who was “scared” (presumably of Cousins), Mike Dunleavy responded with a joke about, well, clowning. “I mean, I’d like to respond but clowns can’t talk. So (I can) mime or (give him) some animal balloons or something. Oh man.” It gets better from there.

Dunleavy continued, and even broke out one of our favorite aphorisms:

“That’s the epitome of the pot calling the kettle black,” Dunleavy added. “But honestly I’ve never been called that before. I guess there’s a first time for everything. I don’t have much to say about him or that.” … “I think his reputation speaks for itself,” Dunleavy said. “He’s got a short fuse and is easily irritated so you can’t really breathe on the guy without him flipping out. That kind of stuff happens, he’s susceptible to that and probably will be for the rest of his career.” […] “I haven’t had any issues with anyone in this league,” Dunleavy said. “So I’m just going to leave it at that. There’s not much more for me to say.”

BOOM â€” though not really. Dunleavy is probably amused and a little irritated, while we’re guessing Cousins takes Dunleavy’s effrontery (real or imagined) somewhat seriously. You’re either with Cousins or you’re against him, and we’re gonna place Dunleavy in the latter category. While we doubt this showdown will come to a pugilistic end â€” for Dunleavy’s sake, we hope not â€” we’ve got our fingers crossed this isn’t the last we’ve heard between these two.

Break out the BFF bracelets!

Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau was even more dimissive of the Cousins’ comments, but we think it’s terrific Friedell had the chutzpah to ask him:

“I don’t pay any attention to that stuff,” Thibodeau said before the game. “All right, we played poorly last night, get ready for Phoenix. That’s all I’m thinking about. I could care less what DeMarcus Cousins says.”

