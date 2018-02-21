Getty Image

The 2018 NBA Draft is four months away and, at the moment, it appears as if the top of the class will be littered by one-and-done prospects with a sprinkling of 18-year-old Slovenian wunderkind Luka Doncic. That projection comes on the heels of a 2017 class that featured exclusively one-and-done prospects (and Frank Ntilikina) for the first 11 picks, and the focus on freshmen does not appear to be fading away as long as the NCAA and NBA collaborate to produce a scenario in which players have incentive to attend college for exactly one season.

This situation means that prospects like Miles Bridges, a sophomore forward for Michigan State, do not receive nearly as much attention. Entering the 2017-2018 college season, Bridges was a near-consensus National Player of the Year front-runner, which made a ton of sense. The 6’7, 225-pound forward averaged 16.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game as a true freshman in East Lansing. According to many pundits, Bridges was a virtual lock to go in the lottery of the 2017 Draft before deciding to return to school.

In some ways, that made sense given what many considered to be a high-end crop, one which included star freshmen Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, and Jayson Tatum. The same thing has happened this year, and Bridges has retreated into the background.