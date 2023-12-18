miles bridges
Getty Image
DimeMag

Miles Bridges Was Denied Entry To Canada For Hornets-Raptors Due To Domestic Violence Charge

The Charlotte Hornets will face the Raptors on Monday night in Toronto, but will be without a key player as Miles Bridges was not allowed entry into Canada due to his domestic violence charge from last summer.

Bridges sat out last year without a contract and then served a 10-game suspension at the start of this season after he entered a plea of no contest to felony domestic violence charges following an incident involving the mother of his child in Los Angeles in 2022. The Hornets brought Bridges back on the qualifying offer this year and have had him back in the lineup, but because of the felony charge on his record, he was denied access by the Canadian government.

Bridges tweeted on Sunday “Got denied in the 6” before deleting that post, and it was later confirmed he had not been allowed into the country due to his felony record, but the team was trying to get that decision reversed.

However, Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday evening it was “unlikely” to be reversed by the time the game started, taking him out of the available lineup against Toronto.

The Hornets have lost four in a row coming into Monday’s game against the Raptors.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×