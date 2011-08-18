Million Dollar Ballers “Class Of ’11” T-Shirt Collection

I’m always on the hunt for the next great t-shirt line, and when it comes to basketball and sports nostalgia, I feel like I might have just found it. Introducing Million Dollar Ballers, a new brand from Portland, Ore. with a sweet spot for the year 1980. Magic‘s Game 6. The Steel Curtain’s fourth title. The Miracle on Ice. These are just a few of the indelible sports memories that Million Dollar Ballers cherish and embrace.

“It was the beginning of the golden age of the NBA and a great year for sports, period,” says co-owner Greg Beers.”

And just like Dime, their roots are in basketball. So it was no mistake that the company’s August 11th launch and first collection were selected to coincide with the 2011 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t there to see Artis, Mullin and The Worm get inducted,” says co-owner Brian McGeorge, “but we were there in spirit.”

In addition to the “Class of ’11” collection, Million Dollar Ballers also dropped two signature collections of logo tees last week, and will release eight more collections this year. Less than a thousand shirts are made of every design, and every shirt is made in the U.S. and individually numbered from 001 to 999.

To cop any of these styles, head to www.mdballers.com. All tees in the “Class of ’11” collection are $35.

