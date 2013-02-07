Million Dollar Ballers “Goggles” Collection

#Style – Kicks and Gear
02.07.13 5 years ago

After hitting gold with their last couple of collections, Million Dollar Ballers might’ve outdone themselves again. Their latest collection honors the greatest frontcourt ever to strap on goggles: the Lakers’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy and Kurt Rambis.

“In the ’80s, goggles were a part of the fabric of the game, like high socks and short shorts,” says owner Greg Beers. “These legends defined the goggles era â€“ you can’t picture them without their specs.”

You can find MDB online, where they’re busy celebrating the game’s awesome past history, including the memorable “Playground” collection.

What do you think?

