Million Dollar Ballers “Goggles” Collection

After hitting gold with their last couple of collections, Million Dollar Ballers might’ve outdone themselves again. Their latest collection honors the greatest frontcourt ever to strap on goggles: the Lakers’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy and Kurt Rambis.

“In the ’80s, goggles were a part of the fabric of the game, like high socks and short shorts,” says owner Greg Beers. “These legends defined the goggles era â€“ you can’t picture them without their specs.”

You can find MDB online, where they’re busy celebrating the game’s awesome past history, including the memorable “Playground” collection.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.