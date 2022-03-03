Here’s Why The Milwaukee Bucks’ Defense Misses Brook Lopez

Over their last seven games, the Milwaukee Bucks are 3-4 with the league’s 28th-ranked defense. They’ve stayed afloat thanks to a sixth-ranked offense, but a wilting defense isn’t a new issue, nor one that is just now proving concerning for their hopes of repeating as champions.

These problems have surfaced at various points this season without Brook Lopez, who has missed all but one game due to a back injury and subsequent surgery. On the year, they rank 11th in defense after finishing 10th last regular season, although, their 2020-21 playoff showing suggests they warrant the benefit of the doubt.

After two years of juggernaut performances from October-April (err, August), only to fall short come springtime, they deprioritized regular season games and experimented schematically. Whether it was toggling across ball-screen coverages or generating touches for Giannis Antetokounmpo in diverse ways, that newfound versatility was integral to their title run, when their defensive rating was roughly three points lower than in the regular season (112.1 vs. 108.8).

In 2021-22, the offense remains encouragingly multifaceted and excellent (fourth overall), but entirely trusting the defense to flip a switch again and ignoring all these games feels overly rosy. Lopez’s defensive chops are pivotal to any schemes they employ. Fortunately, he returned to practice last week, though is still not close to readying for game action.

So, why has Milwaukee missed Lopez’s services? What about their approach, his game and the surrounding personnel render him crucial to their ability to field a stifling defense that spearheads a championship-caliber dynamic?

Under head coach Mike Budenholzer, the Bucks’ defensive ethos has centered around packing the paint, walling off the rim, conceding threes above the break and staying risk-averse. During his four years at the helm, they’ve ranked 30th in opposing non-corner three frequency, no worse than sixth in opposing rim frequency (top two in his first three seasons), and no better than 23rd in turnover rate, all via Cleaning The Glass.

The means by which they elicit those numbers are malleable, but those are their resolute pillars. This year, they’ve elected to trap and show on many ball-screens. Bobby Portis has been tremendous for them, but he struggles defending in drop coverage and he’s the one supplanting Lopez as a starter, so they’ve catered to him. However, they’ll still run drop with Giannis or periodically switch with any of their big men.

The drawback, however, is this team simply isn’t very good at trapping. Without Lopez, Giannis is essentially asked to play anchor and roamer. He’s enjoying a masterful defensive season, but he is one man and cannot simultaneously occupy two important, immersive roles.