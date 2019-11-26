The Milwaukee Bucks Demand Your Attention

The NBA’s two best defensive teams faced off on Monday night. The game wasn’t nationally televised, so you may have missed it if you didn’t have NBA League Pass. Heck, with how it can struggle with connectivity issues from time to time, you might’ve missed it even if you did have League Pass.

I’d recommend catching some highlights at the very least, but I’ll present you with the two most important factoids of that game.

The Milwaukee Bucks edged out the Utah Jazz, 122-118, further solidifying themselves as the best team in the Eastern Conference (14-3), and… Giannis Antetokounmpo had the most productive game of his NBA career, dropping 50 points, 14 rebounds, six assists (with no turnovers), and two steals

You would think that a game featuring the reigning MVP against a top-tier defense would draw some attention. You’d especially hope that Giannis would garner endless praise after slapping up 50-14-6-2.

But yet …

Or that the MVP put up 50-14-6 to lead his team to their 8th straight win and best record in the East and these are ESPN’s NBA headlines. https://t.co/3JVfIFfTWs pic.twitter.com/sLh997roHg — Mike Phillips (@Mikey_Phillips) November 26, 2019

There are a ton of interesting storylines happening around the NBA this year, but one would still think that elite teams with elite players would top the list on intrigue. The two Los Angeles teams are getting that respect. The Boston Celtics (get well soon, Kemba!) are getting that. The Bucks are not, and that needs to change.

Things in Milwaukee start, as always, with Giannis, and this year, the reigning MVP has been better than ever. This is a genuinely terrifying development. Giannis set the NBA world on fire last season, leading the Bucks to 60 wins and stuffing the stat sheet in the process — 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game leading to the first MVP award of his career.

The numbers are somehow better this season. He’s boasting career-highs in points (31.1), rebounds (13.9), assists (6.4), and steals (1.6) while also swatting away 1.3 shots. Nobody else in league history has matched those benchmarks.

But wait, there’s more.

Giannis is also posting a career-high in two-point percentage (64.3), thanks to, somehow, improved efficiency at the rim. Via Basketball-Reference, Giannis is converting 83.1 percent of his shots inside of three feet. He’s become a “more diverse driver” as SB Nation’s Mike Prada laid out last week.

Here’s an example. Guys his size aren’t supposed to execute Eurosteps this easily.

Here, you can see a bit of variance. Instead of going with his usual Euro, Giannis draws out his gather and continues to his left, essentially out-stepping the contest.

The scariest part of Giannis’ offensive development, though, has nothing to do with what he’s doing at the rim or as a guy who can put the ball on the deck. Instead, it’s that he’s starting to get comfortable beyond the arc.