Who The Milwaukee Bucks Should Target In The 2018 NBA Draft

The Mike Budenholzer era has begun with the Milwaukee Bucks and, of course, the franchise is building around a franchise player in Giannis Antetokounmpo. That is, by all accounts, a very nice start but the Bucks have some strides to make with the rest of the roster and, as a result of some questionable free agent contracts in the past, Milwaukee’s flexibility isn’t optimal at the moment.

With that as the backdrop, the Bucks have a big summer ahead, especially through the prism of the No. 17 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. It could certainly be argued that Milwaukee’s biggest decision does not include the draft, given the looming restricted free agency of Jabari Parker. However, that is a choice that could be dictated largely by Parker’s market around the league, while Milwaukee’s ability to select the right player at No. 17 rests firmly on their own shoulders.

Every year, there seems to be a star-level player snatched in the middle of the first round and that could, in theory, be the case again for the Bucks in 2018. Still, a more rational expectation would be a rotation-worthy piece to add to an already strong core and, to that end, here are a few players that might make sense when the Bucks come on the clock on June 21.