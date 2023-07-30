Milwaukee Bucks Offseason Report Card

The Milwaukee Bucks came into this offseason with some apparent work to do after getting upset by the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs. That performance led to Mike Budenholzer’s firing, prompting the team to hire Adrian Griffin out of Toronto, hoping that a new voice can bring something more out of this core and freshen things up offensively.

With a new coach in place, the focus then shifted to retain their biggest free agents and then make moves on the periphery to build out their bench rotation. While there was some wonder if the Bucks might try to make some sort of bigger change to their roster, they chose instead to run it back and hope a new coaching staff can bring out their best again in the postseason. What remains to be seen is whether they’ll take any steps back in the regular season, where Budenholzer had turned them into a machine, amid a change in system, but that’s a sacrifice they’re willing to make if they think they can become more dynamic (and less prone to upsets) come playoff time.

Here we’ll grade out their work this offseason in the Draft, free agency and contract extensions, and on the trade market.

Draft: B

The Bucks, like any capped out contender, has to find ways to add talent through the draft to bolster the end of their rotation. This year Milwaukee traded up for the 36th overall pick to take Andre Jackson Jr. out of UConn before using the last pick in the draft, No. 58 overall, to take Chris Livingston out of Kentucky. Jackson was a key piece of the Huskies title team a year ago serving as a solid connector offensively and a good defender. Like many of the second round wings that got drafted this year, his biggest question is whether he can develop as a shooter to provide the spacing teams crave out of wings. Livingston likewise is a big wing with a strong defensive profile given his strength and athleticism, but also has questions about his offensive impact after a rocky season at Kentucky. The Bucks will hope one of them can pop and become a part of their rotation in the future, even if they’ll likely both spend plenty of time in the G League.

Free Agency/Contract Extensions: B

The most important part of the Bucks offseason was keeping Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez long-term, as there was simply no way for them to replace either’s production should they walk. Middleton was seen as a formality and quickly signed a 3-year, $102 million deal, but Lopez took a long look at Houston before finally agreeing to a 2-year, $48 million deal to return to the Bucks. It’s hard to overstate Lopez’s impact defensively, as he was a worthy DPOY finalist a year ago and is the anchor that allows Giannis Antetokounmpo to roam and Jrue Holiday to pressure opposing guards relentlessly, knowing if they get beat Lopez is always there to clean things up at the rim. His unique ability to be an elite rim protector while also spacing the floor on offense to create space for Giannis and others makes him a necessity to this current roster. Had they seen him walk to Houston, this offseason would’ve been a minor disaster for Milwaukee, but with him (and Middleton) back, it’s pretty much a success.

From there, the Bucks turned to the vet minimum market to fill out the roster, re-signing Jae Crowder, signing Malik Beasley after he was let go by the Lakers, and adding Brook’s twin brother, Robin, for some frontcourt depth. There is still a very real question about the backup point guard spot after Jevon Carter left for Chicago on the taxpayer midlevel after a strong year in Milwaukee. He has not been replaced as of yet, and for a team that already has issues with their offense bogging down in the halfcourt, not having a clear backup guard who can run things is a concern. Still, overall the Bucks did what they needed to this summer in free agency to keep their core intact and give themselves a chance to once again be among the East’s top teams, even if the roster isn’t perfect.

Trades: INC

The Bucks have not gotten involved in the trade market at all this summer aside from landing the 36th pick from Orlando for a 2030 second round pick, doing all of their work in free agency to bolster the roster.