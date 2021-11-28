cousins-top-1.jpg
Report: The Milwaukee Bucks Have Signed DeMarcus Cousins To A 1-Year Deal

The Milwaukee Bucks began the season with a statement, blowing out the Nets on ring night, but injuries derailed things from there as they sputtered to a 6-8 record early on. Since then, they’ve been on a six-game winning streak, coinciding with the return of Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton to the lineup, but they are still without a key starter in Brook Lopez, who has been out with a back injury.

Lopez is hoping to return in due time, but the Bucks’ center situation has been an area of concern without their defensive ace in the middle. As such, Milwaukee appears to want a bit of insurance in the middle for the regular season (and possibly beyond), as they are reportedly inking DeMarcus Cousins to a non-guaranteed one-year deal, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Cousins has been waiting on the right opportunity after playing last year with the Clippers and providing some decent minutes in a pinch, as he is still a talented offensive player in bursts off the bench. Cousins isn’t a needle-mover like he once was thanks to a variety of injuries, but for a Bucks team desperate for some size in the middle when Lopez isn’t playing and the uncertainty of a back injury, Cousins provides some low-risk insurance in the middle and could provide their bench unit with a scoring boost in spots.

