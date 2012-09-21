Minnesota Gets An Early Christmas Gift; Joakim Noah Learns Post Moves From Kareem

The signs have been promising, but you never want to get your hopes up after ligament tears in a knee. Still, we’d seen Ricky Rubio‘s road to recovery and then him shooting a little (Minnesota die-hards will cling to anything that projects hope with Rubio, and that late-night show’s skit qualifies). To complete the hope triangle, let’s add in a third reason to believe: Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor said today that his star second-year point guard is expected to play before Christmas, according to an ESPN report. If our math is right, that would put him around two to three weeks earlier than planned and that should have people dancing in the streets outside the Target Center. Isn’t it funny to think about how the perception of Rubio has changed ever since he was originally drafted and then decided to stay in Spain? First he couldn’t play so he was hiding in Europe, or maybe he was too young and not physical enough for the NBA. We think there was a little added venom in there because he was a David Kahn pick, too, but damn if he didn’t prove the critics wrong once he arrived. He was getting 10.2 points, 8.2 assists and 2.2 steals in 34 minutes last year while rotating the starting spot early with Luke Ridnour. … One of the perks with being drafted by the Bobcats is knowing you’ll get even a little face time with owner Michael Jordan. No. 2 pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist gets the added bonus of being signed by Jordan Brand now. The second part of Kentucky’s 1-2 NBA Draft punch in June shared the news of his sneaker deal via Instagram. With Dwyane Wade expected to leave Jordan sometime soon for Li-Ning, MKG gets next with with shoe line whose president is Larry Miller, the former Blazers president. How soon do you think MKG could get his signature shoe — Year Two? … As one era begins in Charlotte, another ends in Boston. That’s right, Keyon Dooling is retiring, according to Hoopsworld. Dooling spent 12 years in the NBA, giving us lots of good quotes and a fight with future teammate Ray Allen. Don’t sleep on Dooling’s transformation from top-10 bust to a guard who became a steadying force in the last half of his career, starting in New Jersey and Orlando after the Clips drafted him. He even became known as “Reverend” in Boston last season. So long, Keyon. … JaVale McGee on a Segway, everyone. Anyone else and we’d be surprised. … … Hit the jump to read about who’s tutoring Joakim Noah…
Minnesota Gets An Early Christmas Gift; Joakim Noah Learns Post Moves From Kareem
uproxx 09.21.12 6 years ago
Article
