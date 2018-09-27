Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly have a remarkably high asking price in a trade for Jimmy Butler. Some believe it’s because Tom Thibodeau doesn’t actually want to deal the All-Star guard and is purposely being unreasonable in negotiations, even if no one would blame Minnesota if they want to get something substantial back in exchange for Butler.

There was a report earlier in the day that the asking price for one team believed to be interested in a move for Butler, the Philadelphia 76ers, was too high, and as a result, the Sixers and Wolves never got past preliminary discussions. Thanks to a report by Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, well, Minnesota’s asking price was too high and I cannot blame Philly for not wanting to work with them.

O’Connor appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast and mentioned that Timberwolves actually asked for reigning Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons in a swap for Butler.