The Sixers Are Reportedly ‘Completely Out’ Of Jimmy Butler Trade Talks

#Philadelphia 76ers #Jimmy Butler
09.27.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

It’s been a full week since Jimmy Butler’s trade request went public, and to this point there’s been nothing significant reported on the discussions the Timberwolves have had with other teams.

The most solid report puts the Miami Heat as a frontrunner and notes they’re being “aggressive,” but there’s not been even so much as a reported trade package or pieces that may even be involved — although we put together some of our best guesses for what a Heat deal could be. This is strange because Minnesota has plenty of reason to try and get a deal done quickly, given that Butler isn’t going to be reporting to camp, no matter how much Tom Thibodeau pleas with him, and starting the season without a deal being done could be costly in what will be a playoff race likely decided by a game or two.

Still, for now, Thibodeau and Scott Layden are seemingly not budging on their demands in a Butler trade. As The Athletic’s Sam Amick reports, the asking price is so high that the Philadelphia 76ers have completely bowed out of the proceedings.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Jimmy Butler
TAGSJIMMY BUTLERPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.25.18 2 days ago 3 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.24.18 3 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

09.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP