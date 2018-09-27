The Sixers Are Reportedly ‘Completely Out’ Of Jimmy Butler Trade Talks

Getty Image

It’s been a full week since Jimmy Butler’s trade request went public, and to this point there’s been nothing significant reported on the discussions the Timberwolves have had with other teams.

The most solid report puts the Miami Heat as a frontrunner and notes they’re being “aggressive,” but there’s not been even so much as a reported trade package or pieces that may even be involved — although we put together some of our best guesses for what a Heat deal could be. This is strange because Minnesota has plenty of reason to try and get a deal done quickly, given that Butler isn’t going to be reporting to camp, no matter how much Tom Thibodeau pleas with him, and starting the season without a deal being done could be costly in what will be a playoff race likely decided by a game or two.

Still, for now, Thibodeau and Scott Layden are seemingly not budging on their demands in a Butler trade. As The Athletic’s Sam Amick reports, the asking price is so high that the Philadelphia 76ers have completely bowed out of the proceedings.