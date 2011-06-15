Minor League Baseball Team Plans For Fake Rings to Honor LeBron

The best part about this story? Peoria isn’t even in Ohio. Nope, they are making fun of LeBron all over the USA. Soon, someone will probably make a song about it. Maybe we’ll get an annual LeBron “Choke” day. Perhaps a minor league team will give out fake NBA championship rings to fans…
Wait. They are actually doing that. Minorleaguebaseball.com writes (via TBJ):
The Peoria Chiefs have added a LeBron James 2011 NBA Championship Replica Ring Giveaway to all fans on Thursday June 16 to enhance the Salute to the 1990s Chicago Bulls Championship Teams Night. The replica ring, which like LeBron’s is non-existent, will be handed out to all fans through the gates prior to the 7:00 p.m. game against Wisconsin.
Throughout the night the Chiefs will be celebrating a true champion, the 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998 Chicago Bulls. Despite having the greatest player of all time, the most decorated coach in NBA history and two other Hall of Famers, the Bulls always played, and won as a team. There will be video clips of the Bulls titles along with audio highlights and trivia while the team will take the field to “Sirius” by the Alan Parsons Project.
In addition to the LeBron replica ring, the Chiefs are looking into whether or not the game can skip the fourth inning to honor King James who took off the fourth quarter of every finals game.
“We aren’t sure if the league will allow it,” said team President Rocky Vonachen. “But if LeBron doesn’t need to show up for the fourth, maybe we won’t either.”
There will also be opportunities during the game for people to perform the Heimlich on one another so no one chokes. Ruthless.
Even the Vice President of Ticket Sales Eric Obalil took a shot at James, saying all of this is in good fun; The players and the team are just trying to wake up every day and find ways to solve all of their “personal problems.”
What do you think?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
People need to give it a rest.
Totally agree. Let it go. After three days of Lebron jokes I can honestly say I’m a little tired of the bashing myself. I’m not a Lebron hater or a real Lebron fan. I’m a Lakers fan. But there are several Kobe lovers I know that are even tired of the Lebron hate now. smh
I gotta say, I’ve been thoroughly enjoying the LeBron bashing and funny jokes.
However, I do not find this to be funny or clever at all.
Bad taste and classless.
hahaha, minor league organizations have the craziest promotions.
I remember the one guy who wanted MJ to play Byron Russell one on one. lol.
wow, how far is this gonna go? and how much more next season?
did you guys see Byron Russell commentating for BallUp Basketball on FSN? man that show is 8 steps down from the original and1. AO and sickwitit look like they need to be in a senior home and no one on the court does any highlight worthy tricks. its 100% fastbreaks ending in an alley-opp, i watched 15 minutes and shot myself in the head…
Seriously, I bet they think that this is soo hilarious. Everyone is talking about how immature/dickish Lebron and them were acting, but everyone’s reaction to this is starting to be even worse. Grow up mutha fuckas.
Yes thats very classless and stupid but its just how it is when a media hyped player like lebron didnt win a ring.ask dirk how it was back 2006.and then the next year…..
Thats some bush league promotion, even for a minor league team. There is some great karma to be had investing all this money and time in celebrating and reveling in somebody else’s failure. Kudos.
The NBA make sissy calls, end fights before they even begin, took away freedom of speech and added the dress codes. Hating is…..all we have left