Monta Ellis Hit the Most Incredible Buzzer Beater of the Year

If not for the force of nature that was Stephen Curry‘s offensive out of body experience in New York City last night, Monta Ellis‘ buzzer-beating, game-winner against the Houston Rockets would be the talk of the basketball world this morning.

Here’s how we broke it down in today’s Smack:

In Milwaukee’s huge (at least to Lakers fans) win over Houston, 110-107, Monta Ellis not only put up video game numbers (27 points, six boards, 13 assists, six steals), he also hit the craziest buzzer-beater of the year. During an ugly final possession, Ellis took a pass from Brandon Jennings, and off one foot, made a 30-foot three-pointer at the buzzer.

It was a complete broken play, desperation heave … that drew bottoms.

Check it out:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook