Monta Ellis Hit the Most Incredible Buzzer Beater of the Year

#Video
02.28.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

If not for the force of nature that was Stephen Curry‘s offensive out of body experience in New York City last night, Monta Ellis‘ buzzer-beating, game-winner against the Houston Rockets would be the talk of the basketball world this morning.

Here’s how we broke it down in today’s Smack:

In Milwaukee’s huge (at least to Lakers fans) win over Houston, 110-107, Monta Ellis not only put up video game numbers (27 points, six boards, 13 assists, six steals), he also hit the craziest buzzer-beater of the year. During an ugly final possession, Ellis took a pass from Brandon Jennings, and off one foot, made a 30-foot three-pointer at the buzzer.

It was a complete broken play, desperation heave … that drew bottoms.

Check it out:

TOPICS#Video
TAGS: BUZZER-BEATERS, Houston Rockets, MILWAUKEE BUCKS, monta ellis

