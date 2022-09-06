Montrezl Harrell finally has found a new team after an offseason that saw him dealing with some legal trouble after a traffic stop in Kentucky where he was found to have marijuana on him.

Those charges were dropped from felony trafficking to misdemeanor possession last week, with his record being cleared entirely in 12 months provided he doesn’t run into any more legal trouble. With that situation settled, teams could begin looking into the former Sixth Man of the Year, and after a couple uneven seasons with the Lakers, Wizards, and Hornets, Harrell will seek out a familiar face in search of a bounce back season.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski, Harrell will join the Philadelphia 76ers where he’ll be coached once again by Doc Rivers, who oversaw Harrell’s 6MOY campaign with the Clippers and knows the talented center well.

ESPN Sources: Free agent C Montrezl Harrell is signing two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, including a player option. Harrell brings more toughness to a team searching for it this offseason. He was Sixth Man of the Year with Doc Rivers/Sam Cassell in 2019-2020 w/ Clippers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 6, 2022

Harrell averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game on 64.5 percent shooting (71.6 percent from the line) in 71 games in Washington and Charlotte last season. In Philadelphia, his role will be pretty clearly defined in backing up Joel Embiid, as the Sixers give themselves an offensive weapon off the bench to spell their All-NBA big man. Harrell figures to split backup duties with Paul Reed, who showed flashes a year ago but will give Rivers a trusted veteran presence with some real scoring punch.