monty-top.jpg
Getty Image
DimeMag

Monty Williams Has Reportedly Won The NBA Coach Of The Year Award

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

Four of the six major NBA awards have already been officially handed out, with Scottie Barnes winning Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant winning Most Improved Player, Tyler Herro winning Sixth Man of the Year, and Marcus Smart earning Defensive Player of the Year, leaving just MVP and Coach of the Year to go.

While those will not be officially announced until later this month, Monday brought word of the winners of both of those awards. Early in the morning, word broke that Nikola Jokic was taking home back-to-back MVP awards, edging out Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo, while in the afternoon Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Suns coach Monty Williams would be named Coach of the Year.

The news was quickly confirmed by Devin Booker, who says an announcement will come officially on Monday.

Williams had already earned Coach of the Year honors from his fellow coaches and will now add the league’s award, as voted on by the media, to his mantle. The Suns had the best record in the NBA this season, a year after winning the Western Conference and reaching the NBA Finals. Williams beat out Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra and Memphis’ Taylor Jenkins for the honor.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of April 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×