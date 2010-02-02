More Than A Game DVD Giveaway

This summer when I was in Akron, I got a chance to check out More Than A Game at the Akron Civic Theatre. Documenting the incredible story of LeBron James and the Akron Fab Five – from their humble beginnings to national acclaim – the film chronicles the inspiring trials, tribulations and triumphs of five young men who became more than a team.

The DVD (which drops today) has a locker room full of exciting bonus materials including a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the documentary, a music featurette and “Winning Ways: A Look Inside Sports Psychology,” which examines the psychology of team sports. If you’d like to get your hands on one of the copies that we have in the office, answer the following question:

What are your fondest memories of playing high school basketball?

Let us know in the comments below, and we’ll announce the winners later this week. Good luck!

