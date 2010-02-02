More Than A Game DVD Giveaway

This summer when I was in Akron, I got a chance to check out More Than A Game at the Akron Civic Theatre. Documenting the incredible story of LeBron James and the Akron Fab Five – from their humble beginnings to national acclaim – the film chronicles the inspiring trials, tribulations and triumphs of five young men who became more than a team.
The DVD (which drops today) has a locker room full of exciting bonus materials including a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the documentary, a music featurette and "Winning Ways: A Look Inside Sports Psychology," which examines the psychology of team sports.
i definitely miss the bus trips to road games.. getting pumped up, freestyle battles on the bus going to the game, its definitely the main thing i miss the most during my hs playing days
I think the fondest memory of playing HS basketball was playing against rivals school. Every high school had there rival and that game always had high stakes, bragging rights to the fullest. Alot of the players also were players you have seen in bball camps, junior high school, and on the streets or the local rec gym. You notice the growth in players as the years go on and you were always determine to always win and keep the swag against rival teams/players.
I miss the feeling I got before every home game, especially Friday night games when the entire town came out to watch. Coming out to that warmup mix with all your peers going crazy. There was def no better feeling than that. Looking back on it, you wish you could do it one more time. Your name announced in the starting lineup, chest bumping your boy while the crowd goes crazy. Really is More Than a Game.
My fondest memories of high school basketball consist of the camaraderie built between teammates heading into battles every Friday, the battles in practice trying to get more playing time, and the trips on the buses. Seeing the cheerleaders hold signs with your name during the game and the crowd cheering for you were priceless moments. Having pull out a great play and then seeing the crowd react are moments that are embedded in your brain forever. They’re stories that you’ll one day tell your kids like its a campfire story that will be passed down from generation to generation. Busting your butt in practice and putting up doing the liners in practice were so brutal back then, but looking back, those times of giving it your all and leaving it all on the court were well worth it.Just like Drake says in Forever: “It may not mean nothing to y’all, understand nothing was done for me, so i don’t plan on stopping at all…”
I was in band!!!!! WORD!!!
one of my fondest memories from high school was right before tip-off after warm-ups. If you have ever joined a NBA player on your team in high school, you may know what i am talking about. Right before tip-off the team would huddle up to get all hyped up. RaShad McCants was a player that i had grown up. He would yell in the middle of the huddle, WHAT TIME IS IT? we would respond with, GAME TIME! we did that for 2-3 times. then he would yell AaaaaaaaOooooh! then the whole student section would yell, AIGHT!!! and we would break. so it went like this…
WHAT TIME IS IT?
GAME TIME!
WHAT TIME IS IT?
GAME TIME!
WHAT TIME IS IT?
GAME TIME!
AaaaaaaaaaaaaOoooh…
AIGHT!!! (everyone would yell)
pretty fun.
one episode comes to mind.i was at the street court.cute girl yells to me “if you dunk the ball you get a kiss”.i dunked the ball …….still waiting for that kiss though.
You’re playing your biggest rivals. Your Coach just gave a speech that made chills run down every player’s backs. You’re waiting in the runway for the janitor to finish sweeping the court so you can come out. You can just hear the buzz coming from the court. The visiting team runs out you hear your fans boo them back to where they came from. Now it’s your turn. You hear your music you and your boys get in one final huddle screaming at each other to get pump up. You burst through the paper that the cheerleaders are holding, then BAM! The sound of your crowd screaming at the top of their lungs knocks you off your feet. Your friends are in the crowd going insane, and these kids aren’t supporting you because they want some of your money, they are supporting you because they are your friends and they want this win almost as bad as you do. And at that moment when you hear that crowd it doesn’t matter what level you are playing, that uniform makes you an icon. That was the best moment of high school basketball, and my fondest memory.
My favourite moment from high school basketball had to be winning the regional championship freshman year. That year I barely played since the coach didn’t like to give the freshmen much court time. The team was pretty good, only losing a handful of games that year. We advanced to the regional finals quite easily, beating the then #1 ranked team in the semis. In the championship game, my coach finally let me get some minutes during crunch time. I scored the go ahead basket to put the other team away. Minutes later I was jumping up and down on the bench with one of my bestfriends on the team as the last few seconds ticked away. Less than a year after the championship, my friend died in a tragic car accident. Now when I think about the time that we spent together, I will always think about that championship season and how basketball is more than a game. Basketball is everything.
Looking back on it…my fondest memory of playing high school basketball was the relationships that I built with my teammates. We had some really good times and bonded at practices, in the locker rooms, pre-game meals, post-game parties, and more. My best friends are my high school teammates.
I also remember driving to Canton to see my high school boys varsity team play St. V/St. M’s. It was packed and we had to stand on top of each other the whole time. Shaq showed up to that game and the place went nuts. Who knew, they’d be playing together years later…
I was the best SG in my class yet I never passed to a great big man. I told him he’s too soft so I continued taking ridiculous off-balance fade-away 30 footers. I was universally hated, but dammit I was the man.
as far as aau ball goes i miss the pool and pizza parties. too much fun.
we would have these parties every time we won a tournament and we won A LOT of tournaments haha. i also enjoyed running around in the hotel the night before we are about to play making managment and hotel guests mad at our team. haha also i miss how everybody had each others back no matter what we went through if one rises we all rise if one falls we all fall…
My fondest memory from high school ball was just the game day itself.
In Australia, we played our ball on Saturday mornings. So I would get up early to catch NBA Action then would head to the stadium.
After we laced up, it was stretches and lay-up drills. I still miss the sounds of sneakers screeching on the hardwood, the sound of the leather thumping on the pine and parents emotionally cheering as they live through their children.
Sweet ball memories…
the game itsilf!
We were on our way home from an away game and we were chilling in the back of the bus and one of the younger guys admitted to having anal sex with his girlfriend. The next two years we called him ‘poop dick’! hahahahahahahah
Im IN high school, but there’s no way I’m on that high school team…
The best memory so far is being created, a 6’4″ monster freshman came this year. One of those kids that can just tear the rim down, and that you’ll check the scores next day and just be amazed when you see he had 20-30 points. he isn’t an all-state even but for a d-3 catholic school he’s big news
Rocked my lebron mvpuppets tee at the cavs grizz tonight kudos to DIME. Only person there with one too
Also for black history month they recognized Dru Joyce II today
Only hs coach to win a national title for OHIO
There is one memory that I will never forget. It was my freshman year and I was playing JV. At each level (freshman, JV, Varsity), the conference championship was on the line. Now the school I went to had just under 300 kids, and the other school was a little bigger than ours. We had 800 people in a gym that was built to seat half that…and this was for the freshman game. I am well aware that isn’t shit compared to bigger schools who have played in fron of thousands of people, but fans were literally on you while you were on the court and it was the most amazing thing I have ever been apart of (basketball wise). I remember going out for warm-ups just shaking, and actually airballed my first lay-up in warm-ups. Once the game got underway I was finally able to control myself and actually played a pretty good game. The game went into double OT, and it was fucking nuts the whole game. In the second OT I had an and-one in the final couple minutes that gave us the lead and we didn’t look back. Hands down it was one of the greatest moments of my life and I would give just about anything to go back and live it again.
my fondest memories has gotta be the times i spent with my teammates just being able to relax without a care in the world, cracking jokes and chasing females.
Winning the last game of our senior season at the buzzer! That was pretty exciting!!
My fondest memmory of playing High School basketball was the locker room. During that time we were able to bond with different teammates. Black, White, Chinese, poor, rich, tall, short, smart, not-so-smart, nice, selfish, and the list goes on. We would come up with different pre game dances and talk about girls. We would freestyle and discuss the newest 2pac lyrics. The locker room was a true melting pot of cultures and conversations. We talked about everything except what we should have been discussing-basketball. Those friendships have lasted a lifetime.
As an exchange student from Brazil in a tiny town called Liberal, in Missouri, we lost our ticket to the state championship after being defeated at the division final by our biggest rival. We were playing at home and trailing by 20 at the beggining of the fourth quarter. Than we put up a strong defense and started making every single shot. The crowd was thrilled and still today I have never been part of a comeback like that! With 2 seconds remaining we were one point ahead. Then it came the heartbreaking… the guy I was guarding took a shot, missed, but they scored at the buzzer on a following rebound…
Althoug it was sad, it was also a unforgettable moment that I will always link to the friends Ive made during that time in Liberal, MO, back in 1999.
By the way, I still have this game taped on a VHS, but for some reason I still dont know, I have never watched it.
My fondest memory of playing high school games was when we would come out the locker room hyped up. Lol, our team captain would get us so hype that we were unstoppable, it was always a great feeling. We were like Drew Brees hyping his team up..
@21.. Very True. Also the best thing about sports is that it teaches life skills. TEAMWORK. A bunch of people uniting for one common goal. If only life was such. Every man for themselves. LOL.
My favorite memory is the anticipation of getting the upcoming years uniform. What # to pick,Who made the team & the schedule of non conference games. That’s when the trash talking & back & forth calls began.
I also loved & hated tryouts for the team. I saw a lot of deserving players get cut. The competition was great though & also playing in front of alumni pumped you up. Practice,suicides & drills were fun if the coach knew how to make it that way. It was also neat to see some of the players you grew up with make it professionally. You rooted for them especially because you knew their walk & how much work they put in.
Game days when it started of with the JV teams boys & girls & then Varsity going at it all day. It was just a great atmosphere to be around as you cheered on all of your teams. That along with college are some of the most enjoyable & eventful times ever. I wish everyone could have experienced it from a playing standpoint. Yet I wonder what it felt like to be just a fan. To actually see it from their perspective.
I also miss five star camp/spike lee & AAU & summer tournaments. Experiences from IHOP,Hotels,Airports,
Traveling,Games,Players,Fans & venues. Words couldn’t describe the feeling. Heaven on Earth it felt like. Playing in 5 games a day. Running all over the city. Olaf shorts from Above the Rim. I’ve just exhaled. Whitney Houston- I Will Always Love Youuuuuuuuuuuuuu
The Game of Basketball- Man(Hacksaw Jim Dugan)HOooooooooooooooooooo
Who remembers the Teacher vs Student’s game. Where you took out your frustration on your tough teachers. What about when your gym teacher or Science teacher was better than you thought? I had a woman religion teacher who was breaking everyone ankles. It was too funny as we tried double teaming her & fouling. She killed us in class for like a month straight. We lost the bet & had to all do extra research & more homework. It was cool though.
Definitely the camaraderie. We all busted our asses everyday together in practice and throughout summer workouts and spent pretty much all of our time together outside of practice and school. When it came game time we all felt like it was us against the world and knew we’d fight for each other no matter what went down. Definitely a feeling that you have to experience to fully understand but it’s not only one of the fondest memories I have of high school basketball but of my life in general.
As a senior in 1973 in El Paso, Texas, our unranked HS team went to a holiday tournament in New Mexico and beat the #1 team in the state of Texas. We had no one over 6’3″ in height on our team, while their front line consisted of a 6’11” center, a 6’8″ power forward, and a 6’5″ shooting/small forward. We beat them by 3 points. We did it with a full-court zone press and a great deliberate offense that got us good shots every time down. We had to play a near perfect tame. From a talent standpoint, we had no business on the court with them. But coaching and execution of a great game plan was enough to win. It felt like Villanova/Georgetown in the NCAAs. My teammates and I still have an inseperable bond that lives today, even though we have all gone our separate ways. I still talk about our coach to this day: Alvis Glidewell.
My fondest memory came during the FIRST SECOND of my high school basketball career. This is Markham, Ontario (CAN). I was one of the 3 grade nine players picked for the team, 9 others were from previous grade ten. I was given the chance to step onto the court as 6th man, had to bring up the ball being D’ed up fullcourt. Ball inbounded. Dribbles. Cross from to left…defender drops. Crowd erupts. My parents saw it. I couldn’t help but felt dazed and cracked a smile. What did I know…I got benched the next whistle.
