Must Watch: Kevin Durant As A Giant In New Sprint Ad

04.17.14 4 years ago

In his new commercial for Sprint, OKC’s 6-9 forward Kevin Durant plays a giant. The Lilliputian protagonist in the ad, Zach, asks the Giant Durant if he can join his family’s cell phone network. His mom says OK, but KD has to decline. Find out why.

As George Harrison taught us, “It’s all in the mind.” But KD has been playing like a giant all season, so Zach’s dream is based in some reality.

What do you think?

