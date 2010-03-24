My Top 10 Favorite Duke Blue Devils of the Past 25 Years

As our editorial team was brainstorming content for the Sweet 16 games this Thursday and Friday we realized that most of us had some kind of attachment to at least a few of the squads represented. Most of that attachment goes back to who we grew up rooting for as kids (check out Austin Burton’s favorite Washington Huskies of the past 25 years). For me, after Temple and Boston College (my alma mater), I loved Duke. A lot.
I’m pretty sure it started when my Dad took me to see Duke play at the Palestra in Philly against one of the Big 5 schools in the era before the Blue Devils started dominating college basketball. I attached myself to some of those Duke squads that were around pre-Christian Laettner title runs and obviously, being a kid, was more than happy when the program really took off a short time later. They lost me a little with the J-Will/Will Avery/Greg Paulus teams, but I will always support Duke.
Here are my Top 10 Favorite Blue Devils of the Last 25 Years:
10. Robert Brickey/Phil Henderson – Brickey and Henderson get one entry in this list because they were two of those guys on those old Duke squads I remember seeing play as a kid. They were both tough wing players and Brickey was one of the best dunkers in all of college basketball. At the time, that was good enough for me.
9. Bill McCaffrey – A lights-out shooter from Allentown, Penn., McCaffrey only played two years at Duke before transferring to Vanderbilt. He won a title in his sophomore year in 1991, going for 16 against Kansas in that championship game. I always wished he had stayed in Durham; he would have been a serious weapon in 1992 and 1993.
8. Jon Scheyer – As a white shooting guard, Scheyer had the unenviable job of stepping in for J.J. Redick as a freshman four years ago as a true freshman. He wasn’t and isn’t Redick, but his game evolved so drastically that I can’t help but back him – he’s willed himself into becoming one of the best players in the country and a potentially valuable NBA prospect.
7. Chris Collins – My high school basketball years overlapped with Collins’ Duke career and I looked at his game as the much better, elite Division I version of mine – semi-slow, spot-up shooter who would make you pay dearly if left alone. Threes for days.
6. Steve Wojciechowski – Wojo was Greg Paulus before there was a Greg Paulus. Every single non-Duke fan absolutely despised him – which made me like him even more. Plus he looked just like Sully, one of my college roommates. Sully, not a Duke fan, did not always think it was very funny when we’d have a few beers in us and we’d started calling him “Wojo” and telling him to slap the floor. Good times.
5. Roshown McLeod – A transfer from St. John’s, McLeod was from Jersey City, N.J., and brought tons of swagger and toughness to the Blue Devils. He went to battle on defense, could knock down mid-range jumpers, had a great scowl, and may have been a pioneer for athletes pounding on their chest to show their heart after big plays.
4. Trajan Langdon – The “Alaskan Assassin” owned one of the purest shooting strokes I’ve ever seen – which made him awesome. What he didn’t seem to have though (other than quickness) was a real killer instinct. All that got him was millions and superstardom playing professionally abroad.
3. Christian Laettner – God damn, Laettner was an unbelievable college basketball player. He is one of only four players in history to play in four consecutive Final Fours and the only player to start in all four (of which he won two). He owns the record for most points scored, the most foul shots made and the most games played in the NCAA Tournament. He took home pretty much every player of the year award in 1992, was the ACC Male Athlete of the Year twice, and the ACC Player of the Year once, just to name a few of the accolades. Forget any “Best Player in Duke History” debate, it’s not that crazy to make the argument that he’s in the discussion of the “Greatest Player in NCAA History.”
The guy was just a cold-blooded killer. I was at the fabled East Regional Final game against Kentucky, right behind the basket where Laettner hit “The Shot.” 10-10 from the field, including that bucket. Just amazing.
2. Bobby Hurley – THIS was devastating to me. Duke had won back-to-back titles, and even though they lost Laettner and guys like Brian Davis and Thomas Hill, they still had Hurley and Grant Hill. Chip No. 3 in a row, right? Not so much. A freshman Jason Kidd destroyed Hurley and Duke to end their run … and I was crushed.
One of my favorite Hurley memories was being at the game before that Duke/Kentucky game in ’92, when the Blue Devils matched up with a Seton Hall team that featured Danny Hurley as its starting point guard. Bobby had been killing every PG in front of him all season long and he could have clearly done the same to his brother that night. But he didn’t. Danny was nice, but he wasn’t Bobby. Bobby held back and distributed to his teammates and still figured out a way win the game without killing his brother. I always thought of that as being a truly admirable thing.
One of the great thrills of my professional career was when we were putting together the very first issue of Dime years and years ago and I had the chance to drive to Jersey City and spend the day with the Hurley Brothers. Great basketball players and great guys.
1. J.J. Redick – If Collins was my dude when I was in high school, Redick was the UBER-Collins, a jump-shooting anomaly who somehow could not be stopped by any player or any team in college basketball. He arrived at Duke with his high school coach in Virginia telling us about how Redick would routinely go entire two-hour practices without missing a single shot, and left as Duke’s all-time leading scorer and was the ACC’s all-time leading scorer for a minute until he was passed by Tyler Hansbrough.
I realize that Redick drew the ire of Duke haters on a Laettner/Paulus/Wojo level simply because he couldn’t be stopped. By his junior year, Redick games were appointment viewing for me. And it may sound weird, but for a guy like me who prides himself on his jumper, watching Redick fly off screens to rain murder on college double- and triple-teams always made me really happy.
I can’t tell you how disappointed I am that his NBA career hasn’t been better (so far), but I still believe that he will be a very good player in the League at some point. Every team can use another shooter, and if he can land in the right situation, who knows what can happen.
Also, the Jersey Shore hair doesn’t help.
Honorable Mention: Grant Hill, Thomas Hill, Marty Clark, Chris Carrawell.
(NOTE: There’s a difference between “favorite” and “best.” That’s why no Elton Brand, Corey Maggette, Shane Battier, etc.)
Honorable Mention: Grant Hill?
No Elton Brand? Carlos Boozer? Shane Battier?
what about jay williams?
No Jay Williams or Mike Dunleavy. Could’ve also gave a shout-out Honorable Mention to William Avery
haha i dont get when all these comments ask about omissions…the posts are called “MY top 10…”- its not an objective list
the biggest problem i had is where’s shavlik randolph!!!? lol
Wow. Still critical of someone else’s fave list. LOL. Though I’m a little surprised Grant Hill is just an honorable mention…
I understand the list. Hurley and the shooters – JJ, Trajan, Scheyer, etc. I too am a huge Duke fan. If you are a Duke hater like most people are…probably shouldn’t read. Sorry to bore you. Just nice to stroll down Cameron’s memory lane.
Funny I thought when Billy McCaffrey left it was a huge mistake. He ended up being co-player of the year in the SEC with a player by the name of Jamal Mashburn. Not that he did anything in the league but I was surprised how much he progressed at Vandy.
Mcleod was Coach K’s 1st transfer too. He was a glue guy. loved his game.
I know most people hate Redick, but his senior year was crazy. He put in work!! Not just the jumper either. It was just him and Shelden and everyone threw several defenders at him. He lit up Texas for 41 that year in a #1 vs #2 matchup. Also had like 36 or something on like 11 shots against WF…who does that??? Also agree that he has really become a valuable part of the Magic rotation and will be in the league for a long time and making major contributions in the future where ever he lands.
Hurley was by far my favorite…I was a NJ point guard and identified with him. My all time favorite player. Laettner hit the game winners, but Bobby hit all the key moment shots that shifted momentum. Still think he would have had long productive career dropping dimes if not for car accident.
FYI – Robert Brickey was dunking on cats for years before he had major knee injury. Killed his career.
and the hating begins…… Winners makes people jealous and haters lol
I hate Duke like a lot of guys, but by God, even I have to admit that JJ Redick’s jumper is a thing of beauty.
The purity of that stroke was something else; only Ray Allen for me has an equally pretty shot.
how do u even like duke? u like flopping and unathletic teams? cool…
best duke moments
ghill alley hoop his frosh year..
like hurley..sorry i am a jersey guy!
jay will lighten it up in 01..he was the man..too bad he got in the motorcycle accident..
10 years too late..honorable mention..too bad the mamba never rocked a duke uni!! nuff said!
My fav Duke player?
……..Alana Beard………………………that’s it..
the reason it’s not the best top ten. i’ve been seeing this alot. at a hiphop site biggie and pac are on everyones list. asking who’s in their top 5 rappers of all time. sometimes as a reader you don’t want to see because it’s almost the same 5 every time.
Jay williams
Chris Duhon
Dahntay Jones
Carlos Boozer
Daniel Ewing
Mike Dunleavy
are the only guys i’ve been able to watch a few times.
didn’t watch much college games. but when i first saw Dahntay Jones jump in a game vs Arizona. i was a fan.
“the Shot” game was the first time i was able to watch an NCAA game (BTW, i’m not living in the USA). It was really a thing of beauty.It opened my eyes to college basketball and was able to follow the college careers of Ed O’ Bannon,Corliss williamson, AI, Camby, Kittles VC and other great college players. However, I never wavered in my support for the Blue Devils, arguably one of the best basketball programs, then and now.
Pat,
I thought we were cooler than this. I thought we were friends then I see this list. I’m hurt. Lol
Viva William Avery!
-CGF
I fully expected the Duke haters to come crawling out to kill my post – not disappointed (the one sentence “this article disgusts me” is probably my favorite).
For everyone asking why/how Grant Hill didn’t make my list:
Don’t get me wrong, I loved Grant and what his did for the Blue Devils. That classic Sports Illustrated cover that has Hill catching the alley oop on UNLV with the headline “Wish Granted” is one of the greatest magazine covers ever. Plus, he was the guy who made the full-court pass to Laettner against Kentucky. He was the man. I just enjoyed watching the other guys I listed more.
Love the list Pat! I’ve vehemently defended Duke in earlier articles/posts so I won’t “ether” the haters on this one. Haters are like roaches, you smash one and 50 more come a’ crawling..
My 10 would be
10. Brand (His mother used to go to my church, they look just alike!)
9. Chris Collins (The white Eddie House)
8. Robert Brickey (I remembered him as a dunker, but not much of jump shooter)
7. Phil Henderson (Mr. Consistency)
5. Trajon Langdon (Wish he would come back to the league, but oh well. He and Rodney Monroe are still getting buckets (and checks) overseas.
4. Christian Laettner (Cold blooded indeed…Brrr)
3. Bobby Hurley (Blueprint of a PG..was Steve Nash before Steve Nash)
2. JJ Reddick (Can’t lie, I still hit up Youtube and watch him drop 40+ on Texas)
1. Jason Williams (Was the Vince Carter of PGs)
10. Brand (His mother used to go to my church, they look just alike!)
9. Chris Collins (The white Eddie House)
8. Robert Brickey (I remembered him as a dunker, but not much of jump shooter)
7. Phil Henderson (Mr. Consistency)
6. Grant Hill (Wasn’t he like the poster boy for Duke. Nice off the court, Killer on the court.
5. Trajon Langdon (Wish he would come back to the league, but oh well. He and Rodney Monroe are still getting buckets (and checks) overseas.
4. Christian Laettner (Cold blooded indeed…Brrr)
3. Bobby Hurley (Blueprint of a PG..was Steve Nash before Steve Nash)
2. JJ Reddick (Can’t lie, I still hit up Youtube and watch him drop 40+ on Texas)
1. Jason Williams (Was the Vince Carter of PGs)
Man…how could you have not listed Jay Williams!? Awesome player and ever better meeting him in person!!!
By the way, can someone at Dime tell why JJ Reddick was not chosen for this year’s 3pt. contest? Just asking? C’mon son!
This list sucked monkey balls! How you not gonna list elton brand or even better…Jay Williams! he was the truth..
to me personally jay williams was probably the best player ever to step on a college basketball court. if it wasn’t for him i wouldn’t have watch college ball.
How can you think Thomas Hill graduated in 1992? That blows my mind.
Thomas Hill graduated in Hurley’s class, 1993, not in 1992. Hurley, Hill, and Hill were the dominant force on the 1993 team, come on!
dime is bullshit. Grant Hill and Jay Wms need to be in the top 10 of Duke players, period!!
I am the biggest UNC fan in the world and so I am aware of the players who came thru Duke and this list is beyond wack. How can you have any top 10 list of Duke players and not include atleast ONE if not all these players, Grant Hill, Elton Brand, Jay Williams, Shane Battier, and Corey Maggette, hell Carlos Boozer.
You guys are hilarious – the list is called “My Top 10 Favorite Duke Blue Devils Players.” It’s not called “The Best Duke Players Ever” or the “The Top 10 Duke Players” or “Ranking the Best Duke Players” or anything like that for a reason.
These 10 players are MY PERSONAL FAVORITES.
Nice list. I would go really old school and include Johnny Dawkins and David Henderson on my list — watching them when I was really young turned me onto college basketball. Would also give love to Chris Carrawell, one of the best trash talkers and toughest kids to play for Duke.
Apparenly reading isn’t fundemental.
hates makes the genius unbearably stupid!
nice article.. i honestly don’t know some of the guys from the list but it is HIS list anyway..
hate makes the genius unbearably stupid!
nice article.. i honestly don’t know some of the guys from the list but it is HIS list anyway..
The list says past 25 years and no mention of Danny Ferry at all??? Anyone?? Ranks in Duke’s Top 10 in Pts, Rebs, and Assts. The first “next Larry Bird”! Can we give him some love???
Honorable Mention: Cherokee Parks with a name like that instant Duke haters favorite!
“dapro says:
No fU*&#%^$ body, I hate Duke as a program my boy went and played for Duke and I still don’t like them. Never have, never will!!”
so then dont read the fricken article and post your nonsense
This is list is obvious biased for white players. It’s cool, I’m sure the writer is white and probably posted players he identified with. The fact that is favorite list excludes all the great black players (especially Grant Hill) shows the mindset of the author. I like seeing these obvious biases because it brings me back to reality that we’ll never be equal in the eyes of some.
I really enjoyed reading this blog.