Myles Turner, whose name frequently pops up in trade rumors and has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers in a potential Russell Westbrook trade for months, may not leave the Indiana Pacers after all. According to a new report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Turner and the Pacers have opened up talks on a potential contract extension that will keep him from hitting unrestricted free agency at the conclusion of this season.

Currently, Turner is in the final year of a 4-year, $80 million extension he signed with the team and makes $18 million a year. The Athletic notes that the Pacers can offer him an additional $19.1 million and that the two sides have until March 1 to get an extension done.

Via The Athletic:

It’s believed that extension conversations are still at an initial phase, with a March 1 deadline for the sides to reach a deal. Due to contract stipulations, no extension can be agreed upon between March 1 and June 30. Turner will have several factors to debate when deciding on a potential extension, including his personal development on this roster as well as stability given he’s played for four coaches in eight years and has fluctuating minutes and shot attempts at times. If an extension does not occur, Turner will enter unrestricted free agency in July.

The Pacers have been one of the surprise stories in the Eastern Conference this season. While they entered the year expected to be firmly in the mix for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Indiana sits at 16-16, good for eighth place in the East. Turner is a major reason why, as he’s averaging 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks in 29.5 minutes per game while connecting on 41.7 percent of his attempts from three.