Nazr Mohammed Shoves LeBron James to the Floor, Gets Ejected From Game 3

So many questions … Why did Nazr Mohammed decide to swipe at LeBron James at half court? Why did LeBron get a T for peeling Nazr off of him? Why did Nazr then – after being handed a gift of a James technical foul – decide to shove LeBron like that and get himself kicked out in the process?
Watch it here – we can’t wait to hear explanations after the game:
that was a technical for Lebron. he pulled Nazr down . in basketball getting people off you is not really done like that. shouldn’t dimemag be impartial like journalism is taught?
sportswriting isn’t as effective when impartial. lebron put dude on the ground on purpose, therefore it should be a double ejection if anything. but i wanna know why dude went at him like that.
i honestly think the refs called it right. tech on bron and ejection on nazr. i’m a bulls fan btw. but it’s kinda pissing me off seeing dimemag acting like lebron was acting on this play
um, where did we say that James was acting?
No question he was pushed slightly but clearly flopped as he always does
honestly i think it could’ve gone either way, lebron didnt have to put nazr on the floor. they could’ve ejected lebron too for escalating it but the point is that would never happen in a playoff game. and who said lebron was acting?
in brazilian jiu jitsu we call what lb did an arm drag.
Lebron is a real herb. He knew exactly what he was doing. Muhammad was giving a foul to stop the break but James then elbows him while throwing him to the ground. If that was me I would have done the same thing Muhammad would have but I would have gotten some punches in. Lebron is everything that is wrong with the NBA including the 4 MVPs. You mean to tell me that Kobe Bryant who has been putting in work for years only have 1 MVP. That is ridiculous on it’s face. Moreover he is playing with 3 All Stars he gets no props.