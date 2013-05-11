Nazr Mohammed Shoves LeBron James to the Floor, Gets Ejected From Game 3

05.10.13 5 years ago 8 Comments

So many questions … Why did Nazr Mohammed decide to swipe at LeBron James at half court? Why did LeBron get a T for peeling Nazr off of him? Why did Nazr then – after being handed a gift of a James technical foul – decide to shove LeBron like that and get himself kicked out in the process?

Watch it here – we can’t wait to hear explanations after the game:

