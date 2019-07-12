The 10 Best Pairings In The NBA, Ranked

Getty Image

For years, the NBA has been dictated by superteams. The squad that has found a way to get three or four All-NBA level players together has generally been the one that wins. We can debate for days whether or not that’s been a good or a bad thing, but for at least the start of the 2019-20 season, that won’t necessarily be the case.

The NBA is as wide open as it has been in some time, and while talent still dictates the direction in which the wind blows, this season is all about duos. Teams with hopes of making some noise once the postseason rolls around have plenty of talent, and they might have three or four players capable of making up their best 1-2 punch on a given night, but on the whole, each team has a pairing that has us excited as we scan the basketball landscape three months before the year begins.

As such, we decided to rank the 10 best two-man games the league has to offer heading into next season. Whether they’re established groupings or new partnerships that come from a hectic free agency period/trade market, these are the players who will team up with the hopes of winning a Larry O’Brien Trophy sooner rather than later.

10. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray

The best thing about this pairing, other than the fact that they have a wonderfully wacky game in which Murray screens Jokic’s man and Jokic does some wild stuff while the defenses reacts, is that they’re going to be around for a long, long time. Jokic agreed to a five-year max extension last offseason, while Murray followed suit this summer. The pair have plenty of room to grow together and carve out All-Star caliber careers, and while they’re really, really good now, the sky is the limit.