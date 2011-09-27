NBA 2K12 Player Ratings Revealed

When I was younger, nothing involving video games took up more of my time than editing rosters. This was before they did it for you, and back when the game would arrive without 20-30 legit NBA players in it. There were always guys who would make teams and get run, but wouldn’t be in the game. It shouldn’t have, but it did matter to me who was a 57 and who was a 62.
I had a system that worked for me:
50-59: you were an end-of-bench filler, a journeyman
60-69: you were an average role player, someone who got 5-15 minutes a night
70-79: you were an important role player, a good starter, but not great or All-Star worthy
80-89: you were a star, could sometimes be an All-Star
90-99: the very best players in the league
With basically everything about NBA 2K12 having been released already, pretty much the only thing left was for the roster lineup ratings to be revealed. There was some controversy after it was released that Kobe Bryant wouldn’t be rated as high as LeBron James or even Dwyane Wade in the game (98 to 96 to 94), and there is sure to be more controversy after this article.
Here are some of the notables that were revealed, courtesy of Operation Sports:
Rose – 92
Stephen Jackson – 83
Noah – 82
KG – 83
Pierce – 82
R. Allen – 80
B. Griffin – 85
R. Gay – 86
Z. Randolph – 83
Joe Johnson – 84
J. Smith – 84
Horford – 80
Wade – 96
‘Bron – 98
Bosh – 80
C. Paul – 93
Millsap – 80
A. Jefferson – 81
T. Evans – 80
‘Melo – 91
Amar’e – 88
Billups – 79
Kobe – 94
Gasol -86
D. Howard – 93
Dirk – 85
Butler – 81
D. Williams – 90
W. Chandler – 80
Granger – 81
Prince – 77
RIP – 76
Barbosa – 71
K. Martin – 79
K. Lowry – 76
Scola – 77
T. Parker – 80
Manu – 85
Duncan – 84
Nash – 84
G. Hill – 80
A. Brooks – 75
Westbrook – 88
Durant – 92
Beasley – 78
K. Love – 81
Felton – 75
G. Wallace – 83
L. Aldridge – 83
B. Roy – 78
S. Curry – 80
Ellis – 83
D. Lee – 79
John Wall – 82
Some ratings that stick out almost immediately:
-Dirk is an 85…and Gay is an 86. Now, I love Rudy. He’s one of the chillest dudes in the whole league and a great player. But I think even he’d be shocked if he found out he was rated higher than Dirk.
-Josh Smith is an 84…and Horford is an 80. Anyone who knows basketball knows Horford is a much better and more important player than Smith on that team. The fact that Smith is tied with Joe Johnson for tops on Atlanta doesn’t make much sense at all.
-Chandler is definitely not an 80 overall.
-Is Gerald Wallace just as good as his teammate LaMarcus Aldridge? I think not.
Of course, the thing with 2K ratings is that these aren’t meant to put players in a list from 1-300 of who is the best in the league. 2K changed their ratings a few years ago to better represent positions and strengths/weaknesses. Nowitzki has a lower rating because many of the things a traditional PF does well he doesn’t, while he excels at things smaller players are more known for. Still, some of these ratings stick out.
Here is the video some fan posted as he goes through all of the teams:
Anything you see that should be different? What don’t you agree with?
I would probably be editing a lot of player ratings as soon as NBA 2k12 hits the shelves. Gay over Nowitzki? Crazy fail
B roy a 79? That’s total disrespect before he got hurt he was a lock for an allstar spot & a young star … if he’s healthy this year he’s puttin in work
Horford is an 80 and David Lee is a 79? Maybe they think David Lee is still the same player on the Knicks 2 years back. Noah getting being two higher than Big Al is also a shame. An All-Star ranked lower than a role player makes no sense to me.
The overall ratings don’t mean shit, just like on 2k11. Do u all play the game? Rudy Gay is a better defender, quicker, more athletic, better dunker etc. Dirk’s offense will be crazy good, but his stats like vertical, quickness will be significantly lower…hence the lower rating. 2k will get this shit right, i got faith
Can anyone see what Rondo’s rating was? When the video went to the celtics you couldn’t make out the rating because the white line was on Rondo’s name and the video quality isn’t good enough to tell.
Agree completely with The Truth. Although Melo’s rating should be more like an 88 when you factor in his defense.
@srb
I saw it, it was the “wait til the game comes out to see” rating
My bad just having a bad day.
is this the first yr kobe is rated lower than bron? i cant remember ’11 RATINGS
dam i soooo dont want to buy this game but the more i hear about it the more i want it.
JIMMER BOMBS BABY!!
Derozan at 69, Bargnani (even without defense) at 68, Ed Davis at 66? Give the Raptors a break man, they’re better than this.
Bosh at an 80….muhhhahahaha
WOW!!! They fucked over Derrick Rose.smh. Paul had a down yr and is still a 93. Also Dirk should be higher…waaay higher.
ricky rubio is in the wolves…i thought no rookies would be included?
rondo – 87 if you look good
Scola 77? Just kiddin…
i think the overall rating is not that important. rudy gay is crazy athletic while dirk barely gets off the ground and is slow as hell. maybe that alone are the 4-5 overall points that dirk is lacking now. im pretty sure the skillsets will be pretty accurate. lebron will have nearly 100 points in all athletic stats and that pretty much will put him over kobe. i really dont care that much about it.
Why do people trip on the overall ratings?? I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again… THE OVERALL DOESN’T MATTER. The overall ratings are skewed so that they are effected by the more important ratings for that specific position. For example, in last year’s game, if you edited Andrea Bargnani’s position to a SF, he would go from a 74 overall to an 78. Overall means jack shit because it’s effected by their listed position.
And don’t trip on Dirk being an 85…. what the article doesn’t show you is he also has a 99 midrange rating. For PFs, the midrange shot doesn’t effect the overall like the rebounding rating would. If you honestly think the 86 rating for Gay means he’s better than Nowitzki’s 85, play as Memphis against Dallas and guard Nowitzki with Gay…. he will kill you.
i call fuckery on the Dirk Nowitzki rating.
it was Fuckery last year (84) and this year too, only one rating more? are u kidding me?
Fuckery. Straight Fuckery.
Also, I call fuckery on Nash’s rating, should be an 88, but not as big a deal as Dirks ranking.
Also, Grant Hill has the same overall as Chris Bosh… LOL
i liek that MAnu is rating tops on the Spurs tho…thats fact.
Let us all remember these are VIDEO GAME ratings, Dirk sucks as a video game player he’s slow, no steals, not the best defender. His 2 point shot is probably 99 though lol
Rubio is on because he has a signed contract with MN. none of the rookies in the draft have contracts yet.
The only thing I have to say is.. Clutch should play a bigger role in the rankings..