NBA 2K13 Will Feature 1992 Dream Team & 2012 Gold Medal Team

NBA 2K13 promised they were coming through this morning with a big announcement, and they delivered. The game will include the 1992 Dream Team and this summer’s 2012 U.S. National Team. Who was better? Now you can decide for yourself.

The only hiccup, as you might’ve noticed by looking at the picture, is Scottie Pippen isn’t in there. Jared Zwerling of ESPNNewYork.com reports he wasn’t able to come to an agreement with 2K Sports. Other than that, you’ll be able to put the debate to the test once the game drops on Oct. 2.

We’ve had discussions on DimeMag.com about the debate – most memorably when we said that while we didn’t believe 2012 could beat the ’92 team, we DID think 2008 could pull it off – but this move from 2K13 will take the argument even further. If nothing else, it should be fun.

Who will be better in the video game?

