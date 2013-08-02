NBA 2K14 Releases First In-Game Look At New Pelicans Uniforms

Earlier today, the New Orleans Pelicans officially unveiled their new uniforms for the 2013-14 season. While most fans like their logo, the response to the uniforms was much more negative. Most consider them too plain, conservative when the organization should’ve been aggressive. So how will they look in NBA 2K14? Check out Anthony Davis below in all of his video game glory.

What do you think?

