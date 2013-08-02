NBA 2K14 Releases First In-Game Look At New Pelicans Uniforms

Earlier today, the New Orleans Pelicans officially unveiled their new uniforms for the 2013-14 season. While most fans like their logo, the response to the uniforms was much more negative. Most consider them too plain, conservative when the organization should’ve been aggressive. So how will they look in NBA 2K14? Check out Anthony Davis below in all of his video game glory.
What do you think?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Honestly, they could have been worse. I still think OKC has the worse uniforms in the league. The Pelicans are caught in purgatory between cool minimalist and boring.
The faces still suck. It CANT be that hard. What else do they honestly change year to year in sports games other than rosters? “BRAND NEW” physics engine! Who cares!? Make the game look good too. Make some changes to career/dynasty mode. THESE are the things that make people want to keep playing the game.