NBA 2K14 Releases Incredible Next-Gen Momentous Trailer

NBA 2K14 on the next-gen looks absolutely insane. From the gameplay to the voices to the aura of being inside an NBA arena to the highlights, everything looks perfect. In the latest next-gen trailer, watch as everyone from Paul George to Kobe Bryant to Chris Paul makes it look so realistic. Between this and NBA LIVE 14, every basketball gaming fan should be very happy this year.

