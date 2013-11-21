NBA 2K14 Releases Incredible Next-Gen Momentous Trailer

#Video Games
11.21.13 5 years ago

NBA 2K14 on the next-gen looks absolutely insane. From the gameplay to the voices to the aura of being inside an NBA arena to the highlights, everything looks perfect. In the latest next-gen trailer, watch as everyone from Paul George to Kobe Bryant to Chris Paul makes it look so realistic. Between this and NBA LIVE 14, every basketball gaming fan should be very happy this year.

[RELATED: The 10 Best Basketball Video Games Ever]

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGS2K Sports2K14Latest NewsNBA 2K14video games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP