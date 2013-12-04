NBA 2K14 Trailer: Behind The Scenes of Next-Gen MyCAREER

In the latest trailer from the people at 2K Sports, go behind the scenes of the MyCAREER mode in the next-gen NBA 2K14. It’s a mode that’s never been done before, a journey that captures the emotional heart of trying to make it in the Association. With over 300 pages of script, you can get a completely unique experience. This looks amazing.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.