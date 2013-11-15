NBA 2K14 Reveals New Uber Trailer

Now available on PlayStation4, step into the brand new world of NBA 2K14 with this “Uber” trailer. Detailing everything about the game, from the sweat on a player’s brow to the details of MyGM, here’s another opportunity to get excited for 2K14. Who’s ready for the next level in gaming?

[RELATED: NBA 2K14 Reveals Details For Next-Gen Franchise Mode]

