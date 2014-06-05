NBA 2K15 Releases “Most Valuable Players” Trailer

#NBA 2k #Video #Kevin Durant #Video Games
06.05.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Today, 2K Sports released their trailer for the NBA 2K15 “Most Valuable Players” installment announcing the iconic game’s Kevin Durant MVP Bonus Pack pre-order items.

In the trailer, you’ll see NBA 2K14 gameplay, footage of NBA 2K15 cover athlete Kevin Durant during his 2013-14 NBA MVP acceptance speech and some of the most valuable NBA 2K community members. The trailer lets fans know that their time has come to achieve greatness in the next iteration of the NBA 2K franchise.

2K also announced details today on the exclusive bundle for fans who pre-order NBA 2K15. Fans who pre-order here, will receive the KD MVP Bonus Pack, which includes:

-5,000 Virtual Currency
-Kevin Durant Throwback MyTEAM Card
-Two MyTEAM Card Packs
-MyPLAYER Leg Sleeves, Inspired by Kevin Durant

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA 2k#Video#Kevin Durant#Video Games
TAGS2KKEVIN DURANTNBA 2KNBA 2K15NBA 2K15 "Most Valuable Players"videovideo games

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP