NBA 2K15 Releases “Most Valuable Players” Trailer

Today, 2K Sports released their trailer for the NBA 2K15 “Most Valuable Players” installment announcing the iconic game’s Kevin Durant MVP Bonus Pack pre-order items.

In the trailer, you’ll see NBA 2K14 gameplay, footage of NBA 2K15 cover athlete Kevin Durant during his 2013-14 NBA MVP acceptance speech and some of the most valuable NBA 2K community members. The trailer lets fans know that their time has come to achieve greatness in the next iteration of the NBA 2K franchise.

2K also announced details today on the exclusive bundle for fans who pre-order NBA 2K15. Fans who pre-order here, will receive the KD MVP Bonus Pack, which includes:

-5,000 Virtual Currency

-Kevin Durant Throwback MyTEAM Card

-Two MyTEAM Card Packs

-MyPLAYER Leg Sleeves, Inspired by Kevin Durant

What do you think?

