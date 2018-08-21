‘NBA 2K19’ Announced You Can Skip Cut Scenes In MyCAREER Mode

NBA 2K

NBA 2K19 will release on Sept. 7 (20th anniversary edition) and Sept. 11 (standard edition) and as we rapidly approach those dates we’re learning more and more about the latest iteration of the game.

From player ratings to updates to game modes, there’s plenty of information out there about 2K19. On Tuesday, one of the biggest reveals came in the form of a trailer for the MyCAREER mode. In that trailer, it was revealed that your career will start with you having to go overseas to China after going undrafted, before returning stateside to play in the G League for an eventual call up at the end of the regular season to prove yourself at the NBA.

As has been the case in recent years with the 2K franchise, there is a lot of off the court activity in your MyCAREER with plenty of cut scenes and big name actors playing characters that will interact with your player. In previous years, those cut scenes weren’t able to be skipped, to the dismay and frustration of many players, but shortly after the release of the trailer, the folks at 2K Sports made an announcement that will thrill fans.