We are now a full month into the NBA season, and as such, it’s a good time to take stock of where teams and players are compared to expectations entering the year.

There’s obviously time for underachievers to improve and overachievers to regress, but for the folks at 2K Sports, it’s all about the now as they offer up a new update to player ratings for NBA 2K19. This month’s update sees 88 players improve their rating and 91 players see their rating go down.

The biggest movers in the update on the positive side are Derrick Rose (+5 to 80 OVR), Alonzo Trier (+5 to 74 OVR), Alfonzo McKinnie (+5 to 73 OVR), Pascal Siakam (+4 to 83 OVR), and Jake Layman (+4 to 74 OVR). The biggest movers in the wrong direction are Gordon Hayward (-4 to 82 OVR), Solomon Hill (-3 to 70 OVR), and Seth Curry (-3 to 72 OVR).

Hayward isn’t alone among top stars to see a ratings hit after a month of the season. James Harden dropped two points to a 94 overall, as did teammate Chris Paul, slipping to an 88 overall. Hayward’s Celtics teammates Jaylen Brown (-2 to 80 OVR) and Jayson Tatum (-1 to 86 OVR) also took small steps back amid Boston’s struggles. Joel Embiid took a step forward by a point going to a 91 overall, while Andre Drummond is sniffing the 90 mark at 89 overall after a two point leap.

Below you can find all of the changes to player ratings, courtesy of NBA 2K, as sorted by overall rating after the update: