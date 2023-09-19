The Complete ‘NBA 2K24’ Player Ratings For The Golden State Warriors

We are less than a month away from teams reporting to training camps around the NBA, and the official first sign that the new season is almost upon us is the annual release of the latest installment of the NBA 2K franchise, NBA 2K24.

While fans of the game will be concerned mostly with the gameplay changes and updated game modes, general NBA fans are always interested in seeing how the ratings folks at 2K grade out all of the players and teams in the league. Player ratings always spark debate, particularly among how they rank top stars and regarding players whose impact often isn’t fully felt in the box score — or, vice versa, those who put up big stats but might not always contribute to winning basketball. As far as team ratings, 2K has moved away from dramatic differences between top and bottom teams, as the lowest rated team in this year’s edition is an 86 OVR and they don’t even show team ratings in the game setup screen (you can find them in MySeason mode when picking through teams to start a franchise with).

The Golden State Warriors had a weird 2022-23 season and then made a major roster change by trading Jordan Poole to Washington for Chris Paul. That bolstered the Warriors point guard rotation with another high-level veteran, but did bring in some durability concerns. From a 2K perspective, the game loves this Warriors roster. Steph Curry is the headliner, but they are pretty deep and boast some high-end, two-way talent that is hard to match when healthy.

Golden State Warriors: 97 OVR, 99 OFF, 94 DEF

Stephen Curry: 96

Klay Thompson: 85

Chris Paul: 85

Draymond Green: 83

Andrew Wiggins: 82

Kevon Looney: 79

Jonathan Kuminga: 77

Gary Payton II: 77

Dario Saric: 75

Cory Joseph: 74

Moses Moody: 73

Brandin Podziemski: 71

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 69

Lester Quinones: 67